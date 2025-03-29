Ted Nugent Accuses Rock Hall of ‘Pissing in the Face’ of History

Outspoken guitar legend Ted Nugent didn’t pull any punches when discussing the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, accusing the institution of “pissing in the face” of rock history.

“It says ROCK and Roll Hall of Fame. And they basically pissed on Chuck Berry's grave, the way I look at it," Nugent declared during a recent interview with Sirius XM’s Eddie Trunk. When the host asked specifically about Chubby Checker, an early rock pioneer on this year’s ballot, Nugent doubled down on his criticism.

“Chubby Checker, if he's not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but Grandmaster Flash [is]... I'm not knocking Grandmaster Flash. Maybe I am. But there's a bunch of people that are in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame that is just sacrilege. It's just rude. It's dishonest. It's pissing in the face of Chuck Berry and Bo Diddley and Little Richard and all these magnificent, real rock and roll masters.”

READ MORE: 25 Rock Stars Who Have Criticized the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Nugent proceeded to take aim at the Hall’s decision to include artists from other genres, most notably hip hop, country and pop.

“I'm referencing the difference between REAL rock and rollers and people who are in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame that have nothing to do with rock and roll, whether it's Madonna or Grandmaster Flash,” the guitarist proclaimed, describing some of the Hall’s decisions as “inexcusable.”

Ted Nugent Wants to See These Artists in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

As his conversation with Trunk continued, Nugent named a handful of acts who he believes are worthy of the Hall. Among them, Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels, the ‘60s band known for such hits as “Jenny Take a Ride” and “Devil With a Blue Dress On,” as well as a trio of Nugent’s contemporaries.

“If you list the credentials of why any real rock and roller is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I think we can come to the conclusion honestly that REO [Speedwagon] and Triumph and Styx should be in it,” Nugent noted. He also argued for Grand Funk Railroad’s induction, calling them “the definitive soundtrack of real American rock and roll.”

READ MORE: Ted Nugent Wanted to Induct MC5 Into the Rock Hall

Despite an impressive career, Nugent himself has never been a nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. While the guitarist spent most of his energy during the interview campaigning for other artists, he admitted to Trunk that he feels his own career is also worthy.

“If you just have a list of credentials, a list of accomplishments, I certainly should have been in before Madonna or Grandmaster Flash,” he insisted, “but I never make the case for me.”