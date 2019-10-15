Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Announces Star-Studded Solo Album

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has announced a new album titled Get the Money, and he brought many of his high-profile rock star friends along for the ride.

The list of guest musicians is long and impressive, including fellow Foo Fighters Dave Grohl and Pat Smear, Queen drummer Roger Taylor, Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh, bassist Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses, Yes vocalist Jon Davison, Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders, Nancy Wilson from Heart, Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell and country singer LeAnn Rimes.

Produced by Hawkins and John Lousteau, Get The Money is set for release on Nov. 8 via Shanabelle/Columbia Records. Taylor's backing band, called the Coattail Riders, includes Lousteau, Chris Chaney and Brent Woods.

The album’s first single is “Crossed the Line,” a frantic blitz of frenetic rock energy featuring Grohl and Davison. Listen below.

Hawkins formed Coattail Riders as a side project in 2004. The group has released two previous albums, a self-titled LP in 2006 and 2010’s Red Light Fever.

The Coattail Riders aren’t Hawkins' only non-Foo endeavor. He co-founded the Birds of Satan, a hard-rock trio boasting a bombastic sound, in 2014. They released one self-titled album, with Grohl, Smear and Davison again among the featured musicians. Hawkins also fronts Chevy Metal, a high-profile cover band that regularly tours clubs and festivals, while also welcoming some legendary surprise guests.

Hawkins is set to complete a new Foo Fighters album for 2020, too. Grohl said the process would begin this month. Their last scheduled tour stop of 2019 is a headlining set in December at the Intersect Festival in Las Vegas.

Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders' 'Get the Money' track listing:

1. "Crossed the Line" (featuring Dave Grohl, Jon Davison)

2. "Don’t Look at Me That Way" (featuring Duff McKagan, Nancy Wilson)

3. "You’re No Good at Life No More" (featuring Dave Grohl)

4. "I Really Blew It" (featuring Dave Grohl, Perry Farrell)

5. "Queen of the Clowns" (featuring Mark King)

6. "Get the Money" (featuring Joe Walsh, Chrissie Hynde, Duff McKagan)

7. "C U in Hell" (featuring LeAnn Rimes)

8. "Middle Child" (featuring Dave Grohl)

9. "Kiss the Ring"

10. "Shapes of Things" (featuring Roger Taylor, Pat Smear)



