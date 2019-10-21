Listen to ‘Get the Money’ by Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has released the second single from his upcoming Get the Money album.

It's the title track, and features help from Pretenders leader Chrissie Hynde, Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and lead guitar work from Joe Walsh.

You can listen to "Get the Money" below. The song follows "Crossed the Line," which was released last week.

Arriving on Nov. 8, Get the Money is the third album by Hawkins and his band the Coattail Riders, which consists of co-producer John Lousteau, bassist Chris Chaney and guitarist Brent Woods. Joining them are such notables as Foo Fighters bandmates Dave Grohl and Pat Smear, Queen drummer Roger Taylor, Nancy Wilson of Heart, Yes singer Jon Davison, Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell and country star Leann Rimes.

It's the latest installment of a quickly growing body of work under Hawkins' name. In November 2016, he put out a six-song solo EP called KOTA that was billed as a “short, sweet series of vignettes” that he said was "a meditation on life as a rock star stranded in the suburbs.”

As for his main gig, Foo Fighters have said they plan to start working on the follow-up to 2017's Concrete and Gold this month, with the expectation of a release at some point in 2020. The band's tour calendar is clear for the remainder of the year, with the exception of a headlining slot at the Intersect Festival in Las Vegas in December.