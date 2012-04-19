Sweet Return With New Album ‘New York Connection’

Original Sweet guitarist Andy Scott has a new record ready to roll out, featuring interesting takes on songs by originally recorded by other artists, and furthermore, each mixed with elements of classic Sweet songs.

The album, 'New York Connection,' named after a 1971 Sweet tune, comes out April 27 and features covers of classic by everyone from the Yardbirds to the Black Keys to the Velvet Underground, all with their own winks, nods and samples from the Sweet catalog.

For example, the new version of the Ramones 'Blitzkrieg Bop' shares space with samples from Sweet's 'Ballroom Blitz,' and a take on Hello's 'Back In The New York Groove' (made famous by Ace Frehely) features a sample from Jay-Z’s ‘Empire State Of Mind’ along with other Sweet references.

“When people hear that one in particular, often they have a solitary word: ‘Wow!’” says Scott proudly. Kind of a mash-up meets covers album if you will, the collection also features versions of 'Join Together' by the Who, Lou Reed's 'Sweet Jane' and the Yardbirds' 'Shapes Of Things.' Why you ask? It seems 'why not' is the correct answer at this point. The album will be available through the Sweet's website, iTunes and Amazon.

In 1973, there was probably not a cooler band around than the Sweet. They had style, power, loud guitars, sharp pop sensibility and great songs. They put together a highly impressive run of classic singles such as 'Blockbuster,' 'Ballroom Blitz,' and 'Fox On The Run.' The band officially hung up their platforms in 1981, but the various members have all taken their own version of Sweet on the road in the years that followed.

Singer Brian Connolly and drummer Mick Tucker passed away in 1997 and 2002 respectively. Both bassist Steve Priest and guitarist Andy Scott currently have their own versions of "Sweet" in action.