Styx and Kevin Cronin to Play Entire Classic Albums on New Tour

The Styx and Kevin Cronin Band Brotherhood of Rock tour scheduled to run through North America this summer will feature the respective artists playing one of their biggest albums in their entirety.

Styx will play 1977's The Grand Illusion in full, while Cronin, the former singer of REO Speedwagon, will play that band's 1980 No. 1 Hi Infidelity in its entirety. Both artists will also perform other hits throughout their careers during their sets.

Ex-Eagles guitarist Don Felder will also be part of the Brotherhood of Rock tour.

Styx's The Grand Illusion, their eighth album, was released in 1977 and includes the Top 10 hit "Come Sail Away." The album became the band's first Top 10 hit.

Hi Infidelity was also REO Speedwagon's first Top 10 album; it spent 15 weeks at No. 1. Its lead single, "Keep on Loving You," was also a No. 1 hit.

You can watch a trailer for the tour below.

"It's going to be so much fun," Styx singer and guitarist Tommy Shaw told UCR in December when the tour was announced. "There's going to be so much good music, and it's all good folks that we love spending time with. It really is a brotherhood, and it has been for a long, long time."

REO Speedwagon stopped touring in September and broke up after Cronin and bassist Bruce Hall faced "irreconcilable differences." "The thought of REO Speedwagon coming to an end, it's just unfathomable to me," Cronin told UCR in a December interview. "I never expected it."

Where Are Styx and the Kevin Cronin Band Playing in 2025?

Cronin formed the Kevin Cronin Band to play REO Speedwagon songs on tour. Their joint run with Styx begins on May 28 in Greenville, South Carolina, and will wind through the continent with stops in Denver, Dallas and Toronto before a final show on Aug. 24 in Milwaukee.

You can see the list of dates below. Ticket information can be found at Live Nation.

Styx and the Kevin Cronin Band Brotherhood of Rock Tour 2025

5/28 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

5/31 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/2 Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

6/4 Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

6/6 The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

6/7 Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

6/9 Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

6/11 Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/13 Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

6/14 Bend, OR Hayden - Homes Amphitheater

6/15 Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater

6/28 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

6/30 Colorado Springs, CO - Ford Amphitheatre

7/2 Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

7/5 Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater

7/6 Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/8 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

7/9 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

7/11 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

7/12 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

7/14 Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

7/15 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

7/18 Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

7/19 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

7/20 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

8/1 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

8/2 Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater

8/4 Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

8/6 Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

8/8 Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8/10 Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

8/12 Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

8/13 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

8/15 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

8/16 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/19 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

8/20 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

8/22 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/23 Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

8/24 Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater