Styx and Kevin Cronin Kick Off Summer 2025 Tour: Video, Set List

Styx, REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin and former Eagles guitarist Don Felder kicked off the Brotherhood of Rock tour Wednesday night in Greenville, SC with a night full of classic rock hits.

You can see fan-shot video and the complete set lists for all three artists below.

Styx began their show with a full, sequential performance of their 1977 album The Grand Illusion, home of favorites such as "Come Sail Away" and "Fooling Yourself (Angry Young Man)."

They also played their new single "Build and Destroy" live for the first time. Earlier in the day they announced that their new avian-themed concept album Circling From Above would be available for sale at their concerts this summer. It is due to hit streaming services on July 18.

Cronin is embarking on his first major tour since being forced by a public, messy battle with bassist Bruce Hall to leave the REO Speedwagon name behind. The newly rechristened band's lineup features the exact same musicians he toured with under his former group's name last summer.

The Kevin Cronin Band also began their set by playing a classic album - REO's 1980's Hi Infidelity - in full. They concluded their show with a blitz of radio classics such as "Can't Fight This Feeling" and a newly appropriate "Roll With the Changes."

Felder opened the night with an evening largely comprised of songs from his time with the Eagles, although he also treated fans to his new single "I Like the Things You Do" and his 1981 hit "Heavy Metal (Takin' a Ride)."

The Brotherhood of Rock tour continues Friday night at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida and is currently scheduled to conclude on Aug. 24 in Milwaukee. You can get complete show and ticket information at StyxWorld.com.

Watch Styx Perform 'The Grand Illusion' and 'Fooling Yourself (Angry Young Man)'

Styx May 28, 2025 Greenville, SC Set List

The Grand Illusion

1. "The Grand Illusion"

2. "Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)"

3. "Superstars"

4. "Come Sail Away"

5. "Miss America"

6. "Man in the Wilderness"

7. "Castle Walls"

8. "The Grand Finale"

9. "Rockin' the Paradise"

10. "Too Much Time on My Hands"

11. "Lady"

12. "Build and Destroy"

13. "The Best of Times"

14. "Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)"

15. "Mr. Roboto"

16. "Renegade"

via SetList.fm

Kevin Cronin Band May 28, 2025 Greenville, SC Set List

Hi Infidelity

1. "Don't Let Him Go"

2. "Keep On Loving You"

3. "Follow My Heart"

4. "In Your Letter"

5. "Take It on the Run"

6. "Tough Guys"

7. "Out of Season"

8. "Shakin' It Loose"

9. "Someone Tonight"

10. "I Wish You Were There"

11. "Keep Pushin'"

12. "Time for Me to Fly"

13. "Ridin' the Storm Out"

14. "Can't Fight This Feeling"

15. "Roll With the Changes"

via SetList.fm

Watch the Kevin Cronin Band Perform 'Don't Let Him Go'

Don Felder May 28, 2025 Greenville, SC Set List

1. "Already Gone"

2. "One of These Nights"

3. "Victim of Love"

4. "Seven Bridges Road"

5. "I Like the Things You Do"

6. "Heavy Metal (Takin' a Ride)"

7. "Take It Easy"

8. "Heartache Tonight"

9. "Life in the Fast Lane"

10. "Hotel California"

via SetList.fm

Watch Don Felder Perform 'Hotel California'