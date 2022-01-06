Spoon Cover David Bowie’s ‘I Can’t Give Everything Away’

Indie-rock veterans Spoon have released a cover of David Bowie's "I Can't Give Everything Away," which can be streamed exclusively at Amazon Music.

The cover arrives two days before what would have been Bowie's 75th birthday. "I Can't Give Everything Away" originally appeared on the singer's final studio album, Blackstar, which he released on Jan. 8, 2016 — his 69th birthday — two days before his death.

While Bowie's version features a driving beat, lush synths and an evocative saxophone solo, Spoon transform the song into a ramshackle, piano-driven ballad, amplifying the wistful resignation of the original.

“'I Can't Give Everything Away' is a tune Alex [Fischel] and I have been playing since we learned it for an acoustic and piano show in Mexico City in 2016," Spoon frontman Britt Daniel said in a statement. "It's just a fantastic song, and as the last song on Bowie's final album it doesn't disappoint. We recorded this version live in December 2021."

You can listen to the song below.

Daniel and Co. also recently covered the Beatles' "Christmas Time (Is Here Again)" for the Spotify Singles: Holiday Edition 2021 collection. The Austin rockers will release their 10th album, Lucifer on the Sofa, on Feb. 11. They previewed the album with rocking lead single "The Hardest Cut," which Daniel described as "the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton."

The Bowie estate announced today that longtime Bowie producer Tony Visconti has remixed several of the singer's albums — Heathen, Reality, A Reality Tour, The Next Day and Blackstar — in 360 Reality Audio. Fans can hear the immersive new mixes in person during Saturday’s Bowie 75 celebration at pop-ups in New York and London. The albums will be available to stream in 360 Reality Audio on Amazon Music Unlimited, Deezer and Tidal starting Jan. 21.