Spoon Release Cover of Beatles’ ‘Christmas Time (Is Here Again)’

Spoon are getting into the holiday spirit with a cover of the Beatles’ “Christmas Time (Is Here Again).”

The Austin rockers released their take on the Fab Four’s 1967 fan club single for the Spotify Singles: Holiday Edition 2021 collection. The band recorded the track at drummer Jim Eno’s Public HiFi studio in Austin.

“Recording ‘Christmas Time (Is Here Again)’ was a group effort that pulled us away from rehearsals and quickly sent us down a turbulent path of what you might call the Christmas spirit,” Spoon front man Britt Daniel said in a statement. “And it’s our song with the most band members doing vocals ever — pretty sure I’m counting four. The war on Christmas is over.”

Listen to Spoon Cover the Beatles' 'Christmas Time (Is Here Again)'

Last month, Spoon previewed their 10th album, Lucifer on the Sofa, with the bluesy, ZZ Top-inspired single “The Hardest Cut.” The album, which comes out Feb. 11, will mark the band’s first full-length since 2017’s Hot Thoughts. Daniel described Lucifer on the Sofa as “the sound of classic rock a written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton.”

Spoon finished most of Lucifer on the Sofa prior to the coronavirus pandemic but were forced to put recording on hold. During this downtime, Daniel got back in touch with his classic rock roots and wrote several new songs, including the new album’s title track.

“There’s one that’s got a Spanish flavor. There’s one that’s got an R&B flavor,” Daniel told Rolling Stone in 2020. “There’s a straight-up epic rock song. When you’ve got all those choices, you can really shape the identity of a record by leaving something off.”