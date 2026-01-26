Spoon have announced a new round of 2026 tour dates. Support on many of the shows will feature the Beths.

They'll start the run with a June 20 appearance at the Green River Festival in Greenfield, Massachusetts and the current stretch of dates will wrap up on July 1 in Louisville, Kentucky. Tickets for most of the shows will go on sale Friday (Jan. 30) with a fan presale starting up tomorrow (Jan. 27).

More details are available at the band's official website and you can see all of the current tour dates below.

What Has Spoon Been Up to Lately?

Fans are anxiously awaiting the next Spoon album, which would be their first since 2022's Grammy-nominated Lucifer on the Sofa. They released two new songs from the upcoming effort last year, "Chateau Blues" and "Guess I'm Fallin' in Love." While work on the album is ongoing, they have shared live versions of the new material, recorded during their touring adventures in 2025.

Listen to Spoon's 'Guess I'm Fallin' in Love' Recorded Live on Tour

The upcoming tour dates will be the latest opportunity for music fans to scope out the Beths. The New Zealand quartet have steadily been building steam with rising levels of attention and recently completed their own headlining tour this past December.

Spoon w/ the Beths, 2026 Tour Dates

June 20 – Greenfield, MA @ Green River Festival

June 21 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^

June 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^

June 24 – Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Music Hall ^

June 26 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore ^

June 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ^

June 28 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

June 30 – Cincinnati, OH @ MegaCorp Pavilion ^

July 1 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater ^

^ w/ The Beths