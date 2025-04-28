Soundgarden Not Disclosing Rock Hall Plans Yet: ‘It’s a High Bar’

Kim Thayil says that Soundgarden are excited about being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the 2025 class, but that the surviving band members aren't ready to share their performance or participation plans quite yet.

The honor was a longtime coming for Soundgarden. The band was first eligible in 2012 and had been nominated two times prior to this year. While the group had to wait over a decade before finally getting their Hall call, grunge contemporaries such as Nirvana and Pearl Jam earned enshrinement their first time on the ballot.

Now that the band has finally earned their due, the question will turn to Soundgarden's Hall of Fame performance. The group has not played an official concert since Cornell's death in 2017, though the surviving members have notably joined forces on a few rare occasions. The 2019 concert event I Am a Highway celebrated Cornell's legacy with a star studded series of performances. During the Soundgarden set, Taylor Momsen and Brandi Carlile were among the guest vocalists. Momsen also joined the surviving members during a two-song set at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in 2022.

"Sometimes ideas have been tossed out - sometimes as a lark, just general chatter among buddies, and sometimes as a more serious, sincere thing," the guitarist tells Billboard. "It's a high bar, not just technically, but emotionally. There has to be a reverence for the missing brother and founder, and there also has to be reverence for the legacy - both for Chris' work and Chris' creativity, as well as the regard and reverence we have for ourselves collectively and for each other."

Thayil also explains that when he was younger he had "an aversion" to the concept of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and that Cornell and Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron, who was inducted into the Hall as a member of Pearl Jam in 2017. “Chris lived the experience and said the enthusiasm of the fans was eye-opening for him, and understanding how important that was — and Matt seconded it."

Where Will the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony Be Held?

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Nov. 8. The event will be streamed live on Disney+, with a special airing on ABC later in the year.

This marks the fourth time the Hall of Fame ceremony take place in Los Angeles. It was most recently held there in 2022.