‘Social Distancing’ Versions of Beatles, Queen LP Covers Revealed

To raise awareness about the need for social distancing during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, one company has doctored covers of famous albums to put the band members further away from each other.

The project is called 6 Feet Covers and it's the brainchild of Activista Los Angeles, who defines itself as being "committed to social, economic or cultural change through the power of our ideas." Since last week, they've been sharing their work on Instagram, including records by the Beatles (Abbey Road), Queen (Queen II), Kiss (Destroyer), Blondie (Blondie), U2 (The Joshua Tree), the Ramones (Anthology) and the B-52's (Wild Planet). You can see them below.

They have even more on their website, where you can see reworked album art for AC/DC's Highway to Hell. Simon & Garfunkel's Bookends, Fleetwood Mac's Rumours, Pearl Jam's Ten, the Clash's Combat Rock and the Beach Boys' Surfer Girl.

They say it's to "raise awareness about the importance of staying at least 6 feet away from each other, to stop the spread of Coronavirus. Social distancing is the new normal and it will be for a while. 6 feet or 1.8 meters is the distance that experts recommend we keep between each other. We will rock again soon. Just remember to keep the 6 feet distance. It will save lives."

In addition, they also suggest donating to organizations like Feeding America, a hunger relief charity that they say is "crucial for some of the most vulnerable people struggling with the economic effects of coronavirus."