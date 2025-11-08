Sly Stone All-Star Tribute Kicks Off Rock Hall Ceremony

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony opened with a bang, as an incredible collection of rock and funk artists joined forces to honor Sly Stone.

The collection of musicians onstage was as eclectic and talented as Stone himself. Leading the way was Stevie Wonder, the 75 year old legend who was a great admirer of Stone’s work. With Wonder on vocals and keys, the tribute began with “Dance to the Music,” Sly and the Family Stone's classic 1967 hit.

Behind Wonder was a who's-who of musicians. Roots drummer Questlove -- who directed the documentary Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) -- manned the kit. Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea was on bass, while alt-rock icon Beck – who was nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022 but did not earn induction – contributed on guitar and backing vocals.

The performance rolled into several of Stone's other hits, including “I Am Everyday People” and “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin).” Other guest performers included R&B singer Leon Thomas and Grammy winning vocalist and producer Maxwell.

The tribute hit a soulful climax with closing song "Higher," as Oscar-winning singer and actress Jennifer Hudson confidently strode onto stage and belted out the tune.

Sly Stone's Hall of Fame Legacy

Stone passed away in June at the age of 82. The funk legend endured a "prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues" prior to his death. Regarded as a dynamic and groundbreaking artist, the man born Sylvester Stewart had a hugely influential career as the leader of Sly and the Family Stone.

"Sly was a giant — not just for his groundbreaking work with the Family Stone, but for the radical inclusivity and deep human truths he poured into every note," Questlove noted at the time of Stone's death. "His songs weren’t just about fighting injustice; they were about transforming the self to transform the world. He dared to be simple in the most complex ways — using childlike joy, wordless cries and nursery rhyme cadences to express adult truths.”

Sly and the Family Stone was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.