Listen to Slash Guest on New Michael Monroe Single

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash can be heard soloing on Michael Monroe’s new single “I Live Too Fast to Die Young.” It’s the title track from Monroe’s latest album, which is available now. You can watch the video below.

“This one started life as just a song title – a tongue-in-cheek nod to Vivienne Westwood’s ‘Too Fast to Live, Too Young to Die’ T-shirts after I had been gifted one by a fan in Japan,” guitarist Rich Jones said in a statement. “It’s a reference to Michael’s seemingly boundless energy and the fact that he’s still kicking ass after all these years.”

Monroe added, “I love reinventing old cliches. The whole ‘live fast, die young’ cliche is so boring, so I live too fast to die young! It takes more to survive and be here today than to self-destruct and die young. ... Slash is one of the nicest guys that I know and one of rock’s greatest guitarists, as he’s maintained the spontaneity, the human touch and the heartfelt kick-ass attitude in his playing. I figured this would be a good one for him to play a solo on. He said he loved the song and that it’s supercatchy.”

Jones described Slash’s contribution as “an absolutely ripping guitar solo” and said it has become a favorite during the band’s shows. They begin a U.K. tour with the Black Star Riders on Feb. 13, with a run of Finnish dates to follow.