Slash Never Owned a Copy of ‘Appetite for Destruction’

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash revealed he’s never owned a copy of the band’s groundbreaking debut album, Appetite for Destruction, and he doesn’t have a collection of souvenirs from his rock ’n’ roll career.

In a new interview with Goldmine, he explained he’s not interested in collecting artifacts of his life and doesn’t often listen to any of the music he’s made.

"I don’t collect any of it," he said. "If you were to come to my house, you’d be hard pressed to know I was in a band. Or at least any band you had heard of. I mean there’s instruments around, but I don’t have any, like, souvenirs or anything special from the releases over the years."

He continued: "I don’t think I’ve ever owned the Appetite for Destruction record. And even if I did, I didn’t live anywhere, so I wouldn’t have any place to put it! Granted, I did have a lot of records I’ve kept. But I just never was one to sort of really collect records of the bands that I’m actually in."

He outlined the multi-stage process of making an album, saying: "And once that’s done and it’s off to be released, you’ve moved on. ... It’s like you’ve gone through everything you need to on that material, and the only thing you have to look forward to at that point is going out and performing it. And, so, I don’t really get in my car and listen to it eight million times… you play it every night, so the material’s always there. And it’s exciting if you hear it on the radio or something. But I don’t listen to it otherwise."