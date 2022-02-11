Stream Slash’s New Album ‘4’

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators have released their latest album 4, which can be streamed below.

The band made it in Nashville last year, aiming to record 10 songs in 10 days with minimal overdubs in a bid to capture an immediate, almost live feel.

In a recent interview with UCR, the Guns N’ Roses guitarist called it a “very memorable experience,” especially because they’d each been forced to isolate themselves when they contracted the coronavirus. “The actual session itself was a blast and one of the most fun times I’ve had in the studio in my career,” he recalled. “And then, the other aspect of it was very sort of band bonding, as we had to sort of go through this whole COVID thing together while quarantining in Nashville in an Airbnb. But, you know, at the end of the day, the record got done, and no one’s worse for wear.”

The band just started a tour in support of the new release, and Slash said it would be their first road trip to avoid Guns N’ Roses tracks. “I really missed playing the Guns material when this thing first started, so it was a great outlet for me,” he said. “But having gotten back with all my buddies in Guns, after a while I was like, ‘I don’t really need to do it with Myles and company.’ … That said, I sort of miss the occasional Velvet Revolver song. So I haven't put any Velvet songs in the set as of yet, but I might at some point put one, at least, just for the fun of doing it.”