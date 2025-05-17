Simple Minds Kick Off North American Tour: Set List

Simple Minds kicked off their Alive & Kicking North American tour on Friday at the Cascades Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington, with help from fellow '80s new wavers Modern English and Soft Cell.

You can see the full set list below.

The Scottish art-rockers' set drew heavily from their '80s heyday, with six of the 17 songs coming from their 1985 album Once Upon a Time, including the hits "Alive and Kicking" and "Sanctify Yourself." They also performed two tracks apiece off 1982's New Gold Dream (81/82/83/84), 1984's Sparkle in the Rain and 1991's Real Life. And, of course, their chart-topping hit "Don't You (Forget About Me)" ended their regular set before a three-song encore.

Simple Minds' North American tour will hit two dozen arenas and amphitheaters before concluding on June 22 in Noblesville, Indiana. The band recently released an expanded reissue of Once Upon a Time featuring "Don't You (Forget About Me)," which originally appeared on The Breakfast Club soundtrack.

"Hindsight is a glorious thing!" frontman Jim Kerr said regarding the reissue. “Forty years on and it now feels right for Simple Minds to have 'Don't You (Forget About Me)' included in this classy new nine-track edition of Once Upon a Time."

Simple Minds were also the focus of a 2023 documentary titled Simple Minds: Everything Is Possible. They released their most recent album, Direction of the Heart, in 2022.

Simple Minds, 5/16/25, Ridgefield, Washington, Set List

1. "Waterfront"

2. "Speed Your Love to Me"

3. "Once Upon a Time"

4. "Somewhere Somewhere in Summertime"

5. "Let There Be Love"

6. "This Fear of Gods"

7. "Oh Jungleland"

8. "Promised You a Miracle"

9. "Theme for Great Cities"

10. "She's a River"

11. "Come a Long Way"

12. "See the Lights"

13. "All the Things She Said"

14. "Don't You (Forget About Me)"

15. "Dolphins"

16. "Alive and Kicking"

17. "Sanctify Yourself"