Kiss Guitarist Tommy Thayer’s New Band Shogun Mojo Shares Debut Video

Former Kiss guitarist Tommy Thayer launched the debut video from his new band, Shogun Mojo.

“Under the Gun” is one of 10 tracks on their self-titled album, set for launch on Nov. 6 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Thayer is joined by his longtime friend Dan Reed, of Dan Reed Network fame, plus Swedish guitarist Roger Ojersson, bassist Jake Nyman and drummer Robert Mehmet Ikiz.

READ MORE: Tommy Thayer Has No Plans for Being in a Band After Kiss

The new track, which you can hear below, is strongly inspired by Reed’s funk leanings - but some listeners may hear a touch of classic Kiss, especially in the chorus.

“I've always loved doing projects like this,” Thayer said in a statement, “because they give me a chance to step outside of my usual world and just create, play guitar and have fun making music.

“Dan and I go back a long way, and it's been great getting to know [the band] over the past year and discovering the chemistry we have together. Shogun Mojo really came from that shared energy: getting in a room, playing, writing and seeing where it took us.

Watch Shogun Mojo Perform ‘Under the Gun’

“There’s a great spirit and camaraderie in this band that comes through in the music, and I'm excited for people to finally hear what we've created together.”

Reed – who cut his teeth in the Portland, Oregon music scene at the same time as Thayer – said: “This debut album is a reflection of all the rock records [we] grew up listening to. … What we captured in the studio is playing live together like bands did in the ‘70s, and the outcome is a record that’s groovy, rowdy funk rock celebration of life.”

He added: “We’re often told, ‘People don’t want to hear guitar solos anymore’… so Tommy has a guitar solo in every song!”

Shogun Mojo – ‘Shogun Mojo’ Track List

1. “Fight For The Light”

2. “Under The Gun”

3. “Gonna Raise Hell”

4. “Fire With Fire”

5. “Dog Eat Dog”

6. “Turn It Up”

7. “Nothing To See Here”

8. “In The Air Tonight”

9. “Star Rider”

10. “Funk Party”