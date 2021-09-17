New Film About Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne Will Pull No Punches

Sharon Osbourne says an upcoming biopic about her life with husband Ozzy Osbourne will be frank about the past violence in their marriage.

The movie has been under production for some time, with the video for Ozzy’s 2019 single “Under the Graveyard” serving as a hint about what to expect.

“Our fights were legendary,” Sharon tells the Daily Mail in a new interview. “We would beat the shit out of each other. It stopped, must be 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”

She describes the project as being "about Ozzy's and my life, how we came together in the early days and our volatile relationship: All the fights, all the makeups, all the fights, all the arrests, all the everything – and it's a love story.”

Sharon says experiences of violence around her father, music impresario Don Arden, left her with no knowledge of any other lifestyle. Still, she's accepted that some of the incidents to be featured would surprise viewers.

“People are going to watch it and go, ‘This isn’t allowed. They shouldn't behave that way and put it on film,’” Sharon explained. “But [we're] only talking the truth. Some people have volatile relationships and ours was very volatile.” As for what's changed, she said “you grow. You grow to a stage where it sickens you. You grow to a stage where it physically makes you sick … but when you're young and, you know, you're fighting the world, it's different.”

Sharon says Ozzy remains on course to return to performing live next year, despite recent reports that he requires another medical procedure. She also said his continuing treatment for Parkinson’s disease was working as expected.

“It was like that, one after the other – and it's like, whoa, just a minute, you know?' she said of Ozzy's health issues. “Our family have never been a family where there's been great health. I’ve had cancer twice; my son has [multiple sclerosis]. … This isn't a pity party, but we're kind of used to dealing with major health problems.”

