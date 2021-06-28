Sebastian Bach Responds to Death of Johnny Solinger

Former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach responded to the death of his replacement, Johnny Solinger, offering condolences but saying news coverage gave him an “awkward” experience.

Solinger announced he was suffering from fatal liver disease last month and explained that, without medical insurance, it was going to be difficult for him to survive. He died at age 55 this past weekend, six years after his departure from Skid Row.

“My condolences to the family and friends of Johnny Solinger, the singer who replaced Sean McCabe in Skid Row,” Bach wrote on Twitter. “Only contact I had was back in 1991 or so, years before I was kicked out in 1996. Awkward to wake up to headlines 'Skid Row Singer Dies' [with] some [reports] using a pic of me. Sorry to hear.”

Responding to the comment, singer Shawn McCabe noted that Bach’s reference to him was inaccurate. “Actually Sean [Shawn] never sang a Skid Row song and fronted a band called Ozone Monday that included all members [of Skid Row] except for [Bach] … I know cuz it's me. ... RIP Johnny ... very cool guy!”

Solinger’s wife, actress Paula Marcenaro, said on Saturday she had made the decision to move him to “comfort care." “It is time to let him go in peace," she explained. "I’m sorry this is it. I’m sorry there’s nothing else I can do. I wish I could have done more. I wish I could have saved him.” She later confirmed that “Johnny has passed. I was holding his hand. He went in peace. Thank you all. I will take a break from everything, but please know I am forever grateful for your love.”