Scorpions Announce 2022 North American Tour With Whitesnake

Scorpions will launch a run of North American concert dates this summer with special guests Whitesnake.

The Rock Believer Tour will kick off on Aug. 21 in Toronto and last for two months until its conclusion on Oct. 21 in Las Vegas. You can see a complete list of tour dates below.

Scorpions performed a sold-out residency in Las Vegas earlier this year when they debuted songs from their recently released album, Rock Believer.

“After the amazing start we’ve had with our residency in Las Vegas, it‘s about time to come back for a real tour to rock the U.S. like a hurricane again," singer Klaus Meine said in a press release. "We can‘t wait to see all you Rock Believers out there!”

“Once again it’s time to feel the sting of the Scorpions and the bite of the Whitesnake Can’t wait!” added Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale.

The all-female Swedish rock band Thundermother are slated to open the tour shows. Tickets will be available beginning May 13.

Scorpions 'Rock Believer' North American Tour 2022

Aug. 21 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 24 - Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

Aug. 27 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Center

Aug. 30 - Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 1 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

Sept. 5 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Casino*

Sept. 7 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

Sept. 9 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Casino*

Sept. 12 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Sept. 14 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Sept. 17 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept. 19 - El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

Sept. 21 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Arena

Sept. 24 - San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

Sept. 27 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 29 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Oct. 1 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

Oct. 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Oct. 7 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

Oct. 9 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Oct. 13 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

Oct. 15 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 18 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Coliseum

Oct. 21 - Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay

*Scorpions only, with Thundermother