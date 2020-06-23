Geddy Lee Finds Picture He Wanted for His Book

Geddy Lee said he recently found a picture that he wanted to include in his 2018 book.

The former Rush frontman was forced to publish Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book of Bass in 2018 without an image of one of his first instruments after he couldn't find one. In a new social media post, he revealed that a photo finally turned up – although it wasn’t the ideal picture.

“Once in a while, a photo I haven’t seen in ages, or ever, pops up … like a ghost from my past,” he wrote. “I find myself slack-jawed, mouth gaping at some of them in wonder, ’Is that me? Where on Earth did this come from?’ Well, this is one such photo. I was 14 or 15, playing in a garage band at what is obviously one of my very first gigs ever.”

The picture, from 1967 or 1968, shows Lee with short hair and without glasses, standing in front of a sign that reads “Congratulations, Anthony! 13.” Lee recalled a handful of details of the moment: "If you look closely, you can barely see a sliver of a white Hagstrom bass in my hands! One of my very first instruments. ... When putting my bass book together, I searched high and low, to no avail, for a photo of this bass. ... So I’m super-pleased to share this moment of my long-forgotten past.”

“Geddy's love of the bass has been nurtured over a lifetime spent in the limelight as one of the world's premier rock bassists,” publishers Harper Design said of his memoir.

“Written in Geddy's singular voice, this book reveals the stories, songs and history behind the instruments of his inimitable collection. … Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book of Bass is the ultimate compendium for the consummate collector, musician, Rush fan and anyone who loves the bass guitar.”