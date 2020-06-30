Rolling Stones to Screen ‘Havana Moon’ at Drive-Ins

The Rolling Stones: Havana Moon will screen at drive-in theaters across the U.S. and Canada starting July 10. The movie documents the band's historic concert in Cuba from 2016.

On March 25 that year, the Stones performed a free show in front of an estimated 500,000 people at the Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex. Later that year, Havana Moon, which collects 13 songs from the performance, had a one-night engagement in cinemas worldwide, followed by a home-video release. It's also aired on the Starz cable network.

The production is being brought to drive-ins by CineLife Entertainment, with the requirement that local guidelines regarding reopening are followed. Check CineLife's website for information regarding locations and ticket sales.

"I'm so thrilled that Havana Moon has found its way back onto the big screen, particularly during such a strange time for live music," director Paul Dugdale said in a press release. "The Rolling Stones concert was the first of its kind in Havana, and I hope the unprecedented absence of live music during the COVID-19 crisis means this film brings almost as much elation and joy to those watching it now through CineLife as it did the people of Havana back on that special night. Turn it up loud!”

“We think this is the perfect opportunity to bring the Rolling Stones to drive-in theaters everywhere for the first time ever," Bernadette McCabe of CineLife added. "The Rolling Stones are an iconic band and drive-in theaters will provide a unique experience for audiences everywhere. We couldn’t be more thrilled to launch this new film this summer, as we look towards returning to theaters."