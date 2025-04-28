Roger Daltrey Mocks Reports on Starkey Spat: ‘F— Social Media’

Roger Daltrey Mocks Reports on Starkey Spat: &#8216;F&#8212; Social Media&#8217;

Gus Stewart, Getty Images

The Who singer Roger Daltrey made his feelings clear on the recent drama surrounding the band, telling an audience at a solo show it was fake news and denying any involvement.

A dispute over the future of drummer Zak Starkey took place earlier this month, with reports saying the 29-year veteran had been fired after being accused of overplaying during a concert in London.

Starkey announced he was ‘surprised and saddened” to discover he’d been dismissed – but the situation was overturned when guitarist Pete Townsend said the drummer was still a member of the band, and took responsibility for some elements of a communication breakdown.

In a YouTube clip below – uploaded on April 22, after the first two shows on his current Alive and Kicking and Having Fun! solo tour – Daltrey paused to tell the crowd: “The last few weeks in my life, I’ve felt like I’ve been starring in an episode of The Twilight Zone. I’ve been reading about me in the press, doing things I don’t remember ever doing.”

Reflecting that an impostor must be acting in his name, he continued: “According to an inside source there was a war of words in a dressing room. It wasn’t my fucking dressing room, that’s for sure!”

Roger Daltrey Blames Social Media for Who Drama

He’d earlier hinted that he’d experienced a bumpy ride, wryly saying, “I could have done with this song last week" before performing a track titled “Waiting For a Friend.” Later, addressing the fact that some quotes had been attributed to “an inside source,” he added: “It makes you wonder – ‘How far inside?’”

More seriously, Daltrey continued: “All I want to say is, it’s fake news. I am not guilty. I have not got a press spokesman. I speak for myself.”

Seemingly apportioning blame for the drama, he went on: “And fuck social media. I’ve never done it; I’ve never want to do it – it’s taken civilization to the pits.”

Watch Roger Daltrey Comment on The Who Drama

The Who Albums Ranked

Half of the Who's studio albums are all classics, essential records from rock's golden age. But where should you start?

