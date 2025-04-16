Zak Starkey Denies Blood Clot Affected His Drumming With the Who

Zak Starkey has declared himself "surprised and saddened" after getting fired by the Who after 29 years performing live with the band.

On Tuesday, the Who announced that they had made "a collective decision to part ways" with their longtime drummer. In a seemingly lighthearted Instagram reaction, Starkey - the son of Ringo Starr - said that the group had brought "formal charges of overplaying" against him after the band's recent Royal Albert Hall shows.

In a more serious statement provided to Rolling Stone today, Starkey admitted to having suffered a serious medical emergency in January but insisted that he's fully recovered and that it did not affect his performance.

“I’m very proud of my near thirty years with The Who. Filling the shoes of my Godfather, ‘uncle Keith [Moon]’ has been the biggest honor and I remain their biggest fan. They’ve been like family to me. In January, I suffered a serious medical emergency with blood clots in my right bass drum calf. This is now completely healed and does not affect my drumming or running.

"After playing those songs with the band for so many decades, I’m surprised and saddened anyone would have an issue with my performance that night, but what can you do? I plan to take some much needed time off with my family, and focus on the release of 'Domino Bones' by Mantra of the Cosmos with Noel Gallagher in May and finishing my autobiography written solely by me. Twenty-nine years at any job is a good old run, and I wish them the best.”

Footage from the Who's March 30th show at Royal Albert Hall shows singer Roger Daltrey stopping in the middle of "This Song is Over" to complain that he can't hear the other instruments because of the drumming.

“To sing that song I do need to hear the key, and I can’t,” Daltrey declares at about the 3:10 mark. “All I’ve got is drum sound: boom, boom, boom. And I can’t sing to that. I’m sorry guys.” To be fair, it is unclear if he is referring to a monitor mix, overall stage volume or the actual nature of Starkey's performance.

