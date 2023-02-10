The Who Song That Makes Roger Daltrey Think of Keith Moon

Roger Daltrey said “Who Are You” is the Who song that makes him think of Keith Moon.

The drummer died in 1978 at age 32 after a struggle with addiction. In a new interview with Vulture, the singer also revealed that he's found an actor who could star in the Moon biopic he’s been working on for more than 15 years.

“We were obviously having a lot of trouble with Keith at the time when we made that album,” Daltrey said of the 1978 LP Who Are You. “He wasn’t in the best of shape. He was indulging in quite a lot of naughties. It was a difficult time, but when we came together to do that video to promote the album, Keith joined in on the backing vocals and he was hysterical.”

He added that “there’s something about Keith … no matter how naughty he was, you’d have to love him. You’d just have to love him. He was a rascal.”

Watch the Who’s ‘Who Are You’ Video

Daltrey went on to note that he’s completed work on a new script and hoped to have the movie about Moon made over the “next couple of years.” "I want people to get an understanding of him and his life, and the complete genius he was," he said. "He had so much talent, that boy, but he became out of control for a lot of reasons. Mostly for lack of discipline. But once the drugs kick in, usually that disappears, doesn’t it?

“I’ve got an actor in mind who’s a role model. He might be too old, but then again, Keith looked 50 when he died. He was 32, but he looked 54. I think the actor is about 40 now. I don’t want to jinx it and say his name. … When I look at him, I go, ‘God, it’s Moon.’ It’s all to do with the eyes. The eyes are all important. ... I’m driven by this project. It came to me in a dream 30 years ago.”