Roger Daltrey Cancels U.S. Solo Tour Due to Travel ‘Uncertainty’

The Who singer Roger Daltrey has canceled a U.S. solo tour planned for August and September.

"When I booked these shows several months ago, I was confident that things would be back to normal by August, but due to the uncertainty of the current travel situation and the challenges for a [U.K.] act to be able to perform in the [U.S.], I have reluctantly decided to cancel the shows," Daltrey wrote on Facebook.

The singer emphasized his hope of rebooking the shows "in the near future," encouraging ticket buyers to "please accept [his] sincere apologies." He added, "I do appreciate your support and can't wait to get back to work once the time is right."

Daltrey announced the Live and Kicking tour in mid-May, planning to perform "some Who hits, a few rarities and some solo hits."

The Who were scheduled to play 11 dates in the U.K. and Ireland in spring 2020, but those dates were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though they've yet to reschedule the concerts, Daltrey promised at the time that they would “definitely happen," noting, "It may be the last time we do a tour of this type, so keep those tickets, as the shows will be fantastic."

Guitarist Pete Townshend added, "If one fan caught coronavirus at a Who concert, it would be one too many."

The band — which released its latest LP, WHO, in 2019 — has been focusing lately on archival music. They recently issued an expanded, double-LP version of 1981's Face Dances as part of Record Store Day's first "RSD Drop" and an expanded box set of 1967's classic The Who Sell Out.

