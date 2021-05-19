Roger Daltrey Announces 2021 U.S. Solo Tour

Roger Daltrey will hit the road with members of the Who's touring band this fall for his Live and Kicking U.S. solo tour.

"Roger Daltrey is delighted to announce that he and members of the Who touring band will be on the road late summer 2021, performing some Who hits, a few rarities and some solo hits," a note on the Who's website reads. "So far, three dates have been announced with several more to follow."

The 77-year-old singer's itinerary currently includes one Nevada concert in August and two Washington shows in September.

The Who were slated to play 11 dates in the U.K. and Ireland in March and April 2020, but they were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The shows have yet to be rescheduled, but Daltrey promised they would “definitely happen. ... It may be the last time we do a tour of this type, so keep those tickets, as the shows will be fantastic."

"If one fan caught coronavirus at a Who concert, it would be one too many," guitarist Pete Townshend added.

Daltrey and Townshend have been keeping busy during the pandemic by plotting deluxe reissues of old Who albums. Last month, the band released a super-deluxe edition of its 1967 album The Who Sell Out, which included 112 total tracks, 46 of which had never been heard before. They're also releasing an expanded, double-LP version of 1981's Face Dances next month as part of Record Store Day's first "RSD Drop."

You can see Daltrey's 2021 solo tour dates below.

Roger Daltrey Live and Kicking 2021 Tour

Aug. 21 - Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Sept. 1 - Spokane, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Sept. 3 - Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair

