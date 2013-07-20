The only thing worse than a spoiled-rotten rock star is a spoiled-rotten rock star who was born that way, right?

A popular theory that's been around since at least the early '70s claims that middle-class people make the best rock 'n' roll. We're not sure if that's entirely true, but the middle and working classes (as well as artists below those levels) certainly have more on the line than folks born with a silver spoon in their mouths.

Either way, the artists who make our gallery of the Rock Stars Who Were Born Rich have recorded some great music over the years, even if they made their first million before they learned to walk. Check it out.