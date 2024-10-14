Robert Smith Plans to Retire in 5 Years: ‘If I Make It That Far’

While fans of the Cure eagerly await the band’s first new album in 16 years, frontman Robert Smith has revealed he only plans to remain active for another five years.

During an interview with The Times, the 65 year-old singer discussed his evolving views on mortality, and how that comes across in the Cure’s music.

“Our songs always had a fear of mortality,” he noted. “I don’t feel my age at all but I’m aware of it and when you get older that fear becomes more real. Death becomes more everyday. When you are younger you romanticize death, but then it happens to your family and friends. I am a different person to the last record and I wanted to put that across. It can be trite. People could say, ‘Oh, we’re all going to die — surprise me!’ But I try to find some emotional connection to that idea.”

Smith turned 65 in April and he seems to have a five year timeline for his career; The Times noted a plan for the Cure to tour until 2028 – the band’s 50th anniversary -- and Smith confirmed his retirement would come soon afterward.

“I’m 70 in 2029,” he remarked. “And that’s it, that really is it. If I make it that far, that’s it.”

“I’ve led a very privileged life,” the frontman continued. “I can’t believe how lucky I’ve been. I’m still doing what I always wanted but the fact I’m still upright is probably the best thing about being me because there have been points where I didn’t think I would hit 30, 40, 50. My mind doesn’t function with the same acuity it once had, but I’m much more relaxed and easier to get on with.”

When Does the Cure’s New Album Come Out?

Songs of the Lost World, the Cure's first new album since 2008’s 4:13 Dream, comes out on Nov. 1. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have released two songs from the LP thus far: “Alone” and “A Fragile Thing.” Additionally, several new songs were live-premiered during the Cure’s 2022-23 tour, including “Endsong,” “And Nothing Is Forever” and “I Can Never Say Goodbye.”