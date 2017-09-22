Rob Halford and Sammy Hagar to Film Live ‘Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction’ at Loudwire Music Awards
Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford and former Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar will take part in a live filming of "Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction" at the Loudwire Music Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 24.
The eventt, hosted by Chris Jericho, also features live performances from Anthrax, Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, Halestorm, Body Count, Nothing More, Power Trip and Starset.
Halford and Hagar will record the first-ever live episode of Loudwire’s "Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction" series, hosted by Loudwire's Graham Hartmann. Many artists have already appeared on the show, which asks rockers to get to the truth behind some of the most outrageous claims found on their Wikipedia pages. Recent episodes have featured Gene Simmons of Kiss, Nickelback, former Metallica bassist Jason Newstead, ex Guns N’ Roses guitarist Bumblefoot and Black Country Communion’s Glenn Hughes.
Halford – who will receive the Lemmy Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony – has already previously appeared in "Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction" episode about Judas Priest. Asked about having worked as a movie-theater manager before joining the band, he revealed more details.
“It was a porn cinema," he said. "It was about half as big as this room, had three chairs and guys going [mimics masturbation]. It cost about two pounds to get in.” When asked if he’d been the “mop-up guy” he replied, “No, I’d just leave that. It blends into the carpet. While walking on it, it’s just crunch, crunch, crunch.”
You can watch it below.
Free tickets for the live recording – which is part of the Loudwire Hard Rock and Heavy Metal Summit that takes place before the awards ceremony at Los Angeles' Grammy Museum on Oct. 24 – are now available on a first-come-first-served basis.
Hagar will be presented with the Humanitarian Award, while Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi will receive the Courage Award. Zakk Wyde, Vinnie Paul, Steve Vai, Rex Brown, Brendon Small, John 5 and Brian Posehn are among those who’ll make live appearances. Tickets for the 2017 Loudwire Music Awards are on sale now, while tickets for the Kickoff Concert on Oct. 23 – featuring Beartooth, Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes and more – are also on sale.
