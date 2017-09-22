Rob Halford and Sammy Hagar to Film Live ‘Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction’ at Loudwire Music Awards

Halford – who will receive the Lemmy Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony – has already previously appeared in "Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction" episode about Judas Priest. Asked about having worked as a movie-theater manager before joining the band, he revealed more details.

“It was a porn cinema," he said. "It was about half as big as this room, had three chairs and guys going [mimics masturbation]. It cost about two pounds to get in.” When asked if he’d been the “mop-up guy” he replied, “No, I’d just leave that. It blends into the carpet. While walking on it, it’s just crunch, crunch, crunch.”

You can watch it below.

Free tickets for the live recording – which is part of the Loudwire Hard Rock and Heavy Metal Summit that takes place before the awards ceremony at Los Angeles' Grammy Museum on Oct. 24 – are now available on a first-come-first-served basis.