Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band Announces Fall 2023 Tour
Ringo Starr's All Starr Band will hit the road this fall for a U.S. tour throughout September and October.
The monthlong trek will begin on Sept. 17 in Ontario, California, and run through Oct. 13 in Thackerville, Oklahoma. You can see the full list of dates below.
The current All Starr Band lineup features Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette. The band had to postpone and cancel several 2022 dates due to various COVID infections — including two for Starr — but the drummer is adamant about keeping the show on the road whenever possible.
"I was in Atlanta in bed with the flu once and had to cancel two gigs, that's the only time," the former Beatle told Pollstar. "I love to play. I love an audience. This is a known fact. I keep telling the band, If only three people turn up, we're playing."
Before the fall trek, Starr will kick off his spring tour on May 19 in Temecula, California.
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band, Fall 2023 Tour
Sept. 17 - Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
Sept. 19 - Tucson, AZ @ Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
Sept. 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Rio Rancho Center
Sept. 22 - Kansas City, MO @ The Uptown
Sept. 23 - St Louis, MO @ The Fox
Sept. 24 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Sept. 26 - Clearwater, FL @ Coachmen Park
Sept. 27 - Atlanta, GA @ The Fox
Sept. 29 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Sept. 30 - Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
Oct. 1 - Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake
Oct. 3 - Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall
Oct. 5 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
Oct. 6 - New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino
Oct. 7 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
Oct. 9 - Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
Oct. 10 - Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium
Oct. 12 - Little Rock, AK @ Simmons Bank Arena
Oct. 13 - Thackerville, OK @ Winstar Casino