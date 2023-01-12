Ringo Starr Announces 2023 Spring Tour

Ringo Starr has announced new tour dates for 2023.

The former Beatle and his All Starr Band — which currently consists of Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette — will launch a spring tour on May 19 in Temecula, Calif. The trek contains mostly West Coast dates, including a three-night stay in Las Vegas, and will conclude on June 17 in San Jose.

You can view a complete list of tour dates below.

Starr was forced to cancel the remaining dates of his 2022 tour after he contracted COVID-19 for the second time in the fall. Before that, 12 dates of the tour were postponed when Lukather and Winter both tested positive for the virus.

"It's a new year and here are some new tour dates," Starr said in a press release. "I love playing with the All Starrs and can't wait to be back out on the road again with this band. I send peace and love to you all and we hope to see you out there."

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band 2023 Tour

May 19 - Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort Casino

May 20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

May 21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

May 24 - Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

May 26 - Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

May 27 - Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

May 28 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts

May 31 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts

June 2 - Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

June 3 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 4 - Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD

June 6 - Denver, CO @ Bellco Theater – Denver Convention Center

June 7 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center

June 9 - Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino

June 11 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

June 13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

June 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

June 16 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

June 17 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic