Rick Wakeman will tour the U.S. with his son Oliver, a fellow former member of Yes. See the complete list of 2026 dates and venues below.

Some of these newly announced concerts replace postponed dates from the Strictly Wakeman Tour with Hayley Sanderson. Wakeman called off a string of more than a half-dozen concerts earlier this year, citing an unspecified health issue that required surgery.

The new shows are scheduled for March. Between then and now, Wakeman will release a solo piano album titled Melancholia. Tickets from select postponed dates with Sanderson will be valid. Check with local venues for on-sale information.

Wakeman has never before toured with his son. "It's always an honor for me to share the stage with one of my wonderful children," Wakeman said in an official statement, "and for the first time, it's a thrill to be actually doing a tour with my eldest son Oliver. I know it will be very special – especially if, on the odd occasion, he buys me dinner!"

Rick Wakeman had five stints with Yes, beginning with the career-making 1971–74 era that saw the band release 1971's The Yes Album and Fragile and 1972's Close to the Edge. The elder Wakeman then returned in 1976–80, 1990–92 and 1995–97 before a final turn from 2002–04.

Oliver Shares a Yes Legacy With Rick Wakeman

Oliver Wakeman was in Yes from 2009–11, leaving during sessions for Fly from Here. He co-wrote "Into the Storm" for that 2011 LP then oversaw the release of 2019's From a Page, featuring more material from the era. He and Rick Wakeman were also in the Strawbs.

Oliver Wakeman's most memorable one-off live performance with his father was back in 2016 when they played songs from Rick Wakeman's The Myths and Legends of King Arthur at the O2 Arena in London.

Rick Wakeman 2026 Tour Dates

3/11 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse*

3/13 – Phoenixville, PA @ The Colonial Theatre*

3/14 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ Bardavon*

3/15 – Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall*

3/18 – St Louis, MO @ The Sheldon

3/20 – St Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

3/21 – Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage

3/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage*

3/24 – Richmond, VA @ The National*

3/25 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts*

3/26 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

3/28 – Westerly, RI @ United Theatre

3/29 – Red Bank, NJ @ The Vogel

*Tickets from the postponed Strictly Wakeman Tour will be valid for these new shows.

