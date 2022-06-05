Red Hot Chili Peppers Launch Tour With John Frusciante: Set List

Red Hot Chili Peppers officially launched their reunion tour with John Frusciante on Saturday, June 4 in Seville, Spain.

According to Setlist.fm, the 18-song set pulled heavily from their two most recent LPs with Frusciante, the 2006 double-album Stadium Arcadium and April’s Unlimited Love. The quartet played four cuts from the former ("Charlie," "Snow (Hey Oh)," "Hey" and "Tell Me Baby") and five from the latter ("Black Summer," "Aquatic Mouth Dance," "Whatchu Thinkin’," "Here Ever After" and "These Are the Ways").

The set's other half included an intro jam, a pair of tunes from 2002’s By the Way ("Can’t Stop" and the title track), two from 1999’s Californication ("Scar Tissue" and the title track), one from 1989’s Mother’s Milk ("Nobody Weird Like Me"), two from 1991’s Blood Sugar Sex Magik ("Give It Away" and "Under the Bridge") and the 1991 B-side/1993 single "Soul to Squeeze." They also played a tease of Jimi Hendrix’s "Hey Joe."

You can see fan-shot clips from the show below.

They staged the gig over a month after their headlining appearance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, during which they honored late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith played the show with "Taylor" emblazoned on his kit and at one point encouraged the crowd to chant "We love Taylor!" in unison.

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ world tour continues June 7 in Barcelona, Spain. It hits North America later in the summer, starting July 23 in Denver and wrapping Sept. 18 in Arlington, Texas.

Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Play 'These Are the Ways' With Tease of Jimi Hendrix's 'Hey Joe' in Seville, Spain, 6/04/22

Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Play 'Soul to Squeeze' in Seville, Spain, 6/04/22

Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Play 'Under the Bridge' in Seville, Spain, 6/04/22

Red Hot Chili Peppers; Seville, Spain; 6/04/22 - Set List

1. Intro Jam

2. "Can’t Stop"

3. "Black Summer"

4. "Charlie"

5. "Scar Tissue"

6. "Aquatic Mouth Dance"

7. "Snow (Hey Oh)"

8. "Nobody Weird Like Me"

9. "Whatchu Thinkin’"

10. "Hey"

11. "Tell Me Baby"

12. "Here Ever After"

13. "Californication"

14. "These Are the Ways" (preceded by tease of Jimi Hendrix's "Hey Joe")

15. "Soul to Squeeze"

16. "Give It Away"

Encore:

17. "Under the Bridge"

18. "By the Way"