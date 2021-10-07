Red Hot Chili Peppers Detail 2022 World Tour With John Frusciante

Red Hot Chili Peppers announced their long-awaited reunion tour with guitarist John Frusciante, including a North American leg for summer 2022.

The 32-date world tour opens with a European leg running June 4 (in Seville, Spain) through July 12. The band’s stint in the U.S. and Canada launches July 23 in Denver and wraps Sept. 18 in Arlington, Texas.

For the North American dates, a Red Hot Chili Peppers fan presale commences Oct. 9 at 10AM local time and closes Oct. 14 at 10PM local time at the band’s website. A presale for American Express card members runs Oct. 8 at 10AM local time through Oct. 14 at 10PM local time. General public tickets go on sale starting Oct. 15 at 10AM local time.

You can see the tour dates below.

They announced the tour in a goofy newscaster-styled video teaser that, with its heavy Anchorman vibes, also underscores the uncanny resemblance between drummer Chad Smith and comic actor Will Ferrell. Watch below.

The quartet will bring along some major artists as “special guests” for various dates of the trek: the Strokes, Beck, St. Vincent, Haim, Thundercat, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals and King Princess.

Red Hot Chili Peppers announced in December 2019 that Frusciante — who previously quit in 2009 — had returned to the lineup, marking his third stint in the funk-rock group. They also revealed the departure of previous guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, whom they called a “beautiful musician who we respect and love.”

Frusciante’s last Red Hot Chili Peppers album was the 2006 double LP Stadium Arcadium. The band released two albums (2011’s I’m With You and 2016’s The Getaway) with Klinghoffer, who recently joined Pearl Jam as a touring guitarist.

They were reportedly working with Klinghoffer on new material that has since been scrapped. Smith noted in January 2020 that they were planning to make new music with Frusciante, telling Rolling Stone, ”John is back in the band and everyone knows that. We're psyched. ... For now, we'll mostly be concentrating on new songs and writing a new record. We're all real excited to make new music.”

Producer Rick Rubin revealed in August that he’s working with the band, telling podcast host Chris Jericho that they’re “finishing the new album right now.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 North American Tour

July 23 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High (with HAIM and Thundercat)

July 27 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park (with HAIM and Thundercat)

July 29 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi's Stadium (with Beck and Thundercat

July 31 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium (with Beck and Thundercat

August 3 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park (with the Strokes and Thundercat)

August 6 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium (with the Strokes and King Princess)

August 10 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park (with the Strokes and Thundercat)

August 12 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium (with the Strokes and Thundercat)

August 14 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park (with the Strokes and Thundercat)

August 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium (with the Strokes and Thundercat)

August 19 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (with the Strokes and Thundercat)

August 21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre (with the Strokes and Thundercat)

August 30 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium (with the Strokes and Thundercat)

September 1 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium (with the Strokes and Thundercat)

September 3 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park (with the Strokes and Thundercat)

September 8 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park (with the Strokes and Thundercat)

September 10 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park (with St. Vincent and Thundercat) (on sale date TBA)

September 15 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium (with the Strokes and Thundercat)

September 18 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field (with the Strokes and Thundercat)