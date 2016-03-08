Randy Meisner on Psych Hold Following Wife’s Death

Randy Meisner has been placed on a psych hold for three days following his wife's death over the weekend.

According to TMZ, the Eagles co-founder is under a 72-hour watch after threatening to kill himself. His wife, Lana Rae Meisner, was fatally shot Sunday night in the couple's California home after an argument.

Meisner was cleared in his wife's death, which reportedly was the result of her moving a rifle bag inside a closet while searching for shoes. The trigger was accidentally fired, shooting her in the face. The TMZ report states that law enforcement agents noted that Meisner was "distraught and unstable," and, given his history with substance abuse, was placed on a psych hold.

Earlier reports note that police had been to Meisner's house Sunday evening after Lana called 911 to report a domestic-violence incident. At the time, she said that her husband was “acting erratically.” Approximately 90 minutes later, the former Eagles bassist, who wasn't in the room with his 63-year-old wife, reported that he had heard a gunshot in another part of the house.

Last year the Meisners were in the news when Randy assured fans that his wife wasn't trying to kill him, following reports that Lana kept him in a “state of near-constant inebriation” because “he is easier to control when he’s drunk.” A few months later, he was placed under court-ordered supervision for threatening to shoot hospital staff and saying he was going to kill himself.

Eagles Albums Ranked From Worst to Best