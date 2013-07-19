Queens of the Stone Age’s Best Classic Rock Cover Songs

The Kinks released the original version of "Ev'rybody's Gonna Be Happy" (note the slight altering of titles) as their sixth single in 1965. It was their first song to not crack the Top 10 in the U.K. (it didn't even chart in the U.S.). It's a mostly forgettable song, and not one of Ray Davies' best, but Queens of the Stone Age tear through it with '60's-style garage-rock glee. It comes from Japanese and limited-edition U.K. versions of 2002's 'Songs for the Deaf' album.