Going Green: 13 Artists Working to Be Eco-Friendly

The world is getting hotter; that's a fact.

According to the World Meteorological Organization's 2023 report, last year yielded record-breaking greenhouse gas levels, surface temperatures, sea level rise, glacier retreat and more. Not to mention an alarming rate of weather hazards like floods, tornadoes and fires — environmental events that, while natural, have been exacerbated by the effects of climate change and have put thousands of people's lives at risk.

Every year, Earth Day is celebrated on April 22, a day designed to concentrate people's attention on not only what efforts can be made to stop the harmful effects of climate change, but also ensure that a safer, cleaner world is possible for future generations.

Here's where rock 'n' roll comes in. The truth is that creating tons of physical media and touring the globe in planes and buses isn't exactly the most environmentally friendly practice there is. But there are plenty of ways to mitigate the effects and continue bringing music to the masses in ways that are much more sustainable — things like replacing normal fuel with biodiesel, or using only biodegradable and compostable catering.

Of course, there's also just plain using one's platform to call for change from the people who have the power to enact it.

"We've got a climate emergency, and governments are not acting," Neil Young told the Los Angeles Times in 2019. Young, a staunch environmentalist for decades, became an American citizen in 2020 in part due to these frustrations.

No one person can solve the crisis alone, but in the below gallery, we're taking a look at a number of rock artists who are working to make the difference they can.