Queen ‘I Want to Break Free’ Set Among New Funko Figures

Funko has unveiled their latest additions to the popular Pops collection, including three different Queen-related items.

The “I Want to Break Free” four-pack captures Freddie Mercury, Brian May, John Deacon and Roger Taylor as they appeared in the song’s famous 1984 music video. The clip memorably featured the rock group in drag, designed as a parody of the long-running English soap opera Coronation Street. The humor was lost on American audiences, including MTV who notoriously banned the video.

The second new Funko Pops four-pack features Queen as they appeared at their momentous Wembley Stadium concerts in 1986. The performances, which rank among the band’s most iconic gigs, sadly were among their last with Mercury, who died in 1991.

“The Wembley concerts in 1986 were the pinnacle for us," guitarist May recalled decades later. “We were at our height band-wise, and Freddie had developed this phenomenal way of dealing with stadium audiences. Being back home in London playing two sell-out nights was such a big, big occasion for us. None of us realized that this would be almost the last time we played together."

The third and final new Queen-related Funko Pop is a single figure of Mercury. The dynamic frontman, who has been immortalized in Funko form several times in the past, is seen here as he was dressed for the music video to his 1985 solo single “I Was Born to Love You.”

Check out pictures of the latest Queen Funko Pops below. The collectibles are available for pre-order now and are scheduled to ship in March.

Watch Queen's 'I Want to Break Free' Video