Poison helped launch the long-delayed Stadium Tour — an all-star event also featuring Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Joan Jett — Thursday in Atlanta, marking the band’s first concert in nearly four years.

They started their set with "Look What the Cat Dragged In," the title track from the Bret Michaels-fronted group's 1986 debut album. From there, the hits kept coming, with Poison barely catching their collective breath as they rolled from one song into the next. Highlights included renditions of such classic tunes as "Talk Dirty to Me," "Your Mama Don't Dance," "Unskinny Bop," "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" and "Nothin' But a Good Time."

Perhaps the biggest moment came roughly halfway through Poison's set. Guitarist C.C. DeVille delivered an incendiary solo while covering Van Halen's famous instrumental tune "Eruption," sending the crowd into a frenzy.

See Poison's full set list and fan-shot video below.

The Stadium Tour was originally booked for summer 2020 but was postponed and then postponed again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The trek continues June 18 in Miami and currently wraps Sept. 9 in Las Vegas.

Poison's most recent studio album, 2007’s Poison’d!, featured cover versions of songs by David Bowie, Sweet, Alice Cooper, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, the Who and the Rolling Stones, among others. Since then, Michaels has largely focused on his solo career, including his 2020 memoir, Bret Michaels: Auto-Scrap-ography Volume 1: My Life in Pictures & Stories.

Watch Poison Perform 'Nothin' But a Good Time'

Poison, 6/16/22, Truist Park in Atlanta

1. “Look What the Cat Dragged In”

2. “Ride the Wind”

3. “I Want Action”

4. “Talk Dirty to Me”

5. “Something to Believe In”

6. “Your Mama Don't Dance”

7. “Eruption”

8. “Fallen Angel”

9. “Unskinny Bop”

10. “Every Rose Has Its Thorn”

11. “Nothin' But a Good Time”

