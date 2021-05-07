See First Photos From ‘Pam & Tommy’ Hulu Series

Hulu has released the first images from Pam & Tommy, the upcoming limited series chronicling the whirlwind romance between Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson.

Actor Sebastian Stan, best known for his work as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will play Lee. Lily James, whose previous work includes the films Baby Driver, Darkest Hour, Yesterday and the TV series Downton Abbey, will portray Anderson.

In the recently released images, both actors certainly have their characters’ distinctive styles down. Stan appears shirtless in one of the pictures, with piercings and tattoos adorning his body. From the side, James is leaning in a biting one of her co-stars' nipple rings. The picture is almost identical to an image of the real-life couple which was taken in 2005 following Anderson’s Comedy Central Roast (years after the two had divorced).

A second image released from Pam & Tommy captures James solo. The actress is seen wearing a leather corset, similar to the one Anderson wore in the 1996 film Barb Wire.

See the pictures from Pam & Tommy below.

According to Deadline, the eight-episode series will tell the true story of the Lee and Anderson’s sex tape, which was released without their permission and quickly became the first major instance of a celebrity sex scandal going viral on the internet.

Seth Rogen - who is also one of the project’s producers - will play the man who stole the couple’s honeymoon sex tape and leaked it to the public. Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese and Mozhan Marnò round out the cast.

