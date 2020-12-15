Sebastian Stan to Play Tommy Lee in Hulu Series ‘Pamela & Tommy’

Actor Sebastian Stan - best known for his work as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - has reportedly signed on to play Tommy Lee in a new limited series for Hulu, focussing on the Motley Crue drummer’s whirlwind romance with Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson.

According to Deadline, actress Lily James will play Anderson, while Seth Rogen - who is also one of the project’s producers - will play the man who stole the couple’s honeymoon sex tape and leaked it to the public.

One of the biggest celebrity couples of the ‘90s, Anderson and Lee regularly grabbed headlines for their wild and unpredictable romance. The two married after knowing each other for only 96 hours and their sex tape - released without permission in 1995 - became the first major instance of a celebrity sex scandal going viral on the internet.

"I don't know what's so interesting about watching a married couple fuck," Lee declared in 1998. "I'm not the President. We were on vacation doing something the rest of the world does -- filming each other goofing around, naked. It's no big deal."

The Hulu series - tentatively titled Pamela & Tommy - will not focus entirely on the notorious sex tape, though it will certainly play a major role. From a broader perspective, Pamela & Tommy will be about the couple’s fascinating relationship, which played out largely in front of millions of tabloid-loving fans.

Pamela & Tommy is currently scheduled for eight episodes. Craig Gillespie is on board to direct, having previously helmed another ‘90s era project, I, Tonya.

Anderson and Lee are not involved with the series, though Deadline notes the former lovers are “aware” of it.