Hear Peter Green and David Gilmour on Revamped Fleetwood Mac Song

Late Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green and Pink Floyd's David Gilmour unite on a newly released version of "Need Your Love So Bad," the blues and R&B classic that Green's band covered in 1968.

The waltzing song, originally recorded by Little Willie John in 1955, features a home-recorded vocal that Green tracked in 1968 with a tape recorder. Producer Laurie Latham helped envision a new musical arrangement around his voice, including an acoustic strum, steel guitar and a signature Gilmour guitar solo.

Green, who died peacefully in his sleep in July 2020, heard and approved of the reimagined version. You can hear the track below.

The revamped "Need Your Love So Bad" is one of two songs connected to The Albatross Man, an upcoming book chronicling Green's life and career. The other tune is a new version of Fleetwood Mac's "Man of the World" featuring drummer Mick Fleetwood and Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett. (The latter tracked his parts at Abbey Road in January 2020, using Green's famous "Greeny" guitar.)

"For the past four years Peter worked directly with Rufus Publications to produce a huge, illustrated visual book of his life and career," the book's publisher explained in a statement. "Mark Smith at Rufus has been traveling down to Canvey Island on a regular basis to talk to Peter about his life, look through his personal archive and discuss his love for fishing, drawing and listening to a wide range of music on a daily basis. During this time a book of rare images, memorabilia, lyrics and notes from his time in Fleetwood Mac has been assembled with Peter having full control over the book's direction and details."

The project is out on Oct. 29 (what would have been Green's 75th birthday), with pre-orders available now.

In February 2020, Gilmour took part in an all-star Green tribute concert that also featured Hammett, Neil Finn, Noel Gallagher, Billy Gibbons, John Mayall, Christine McVie, Jeremy Spencer, Zak Starkey, Pete Townshend, Steven Tyler and Bill Wyman. Gilmour played steel guitar on Fleetwood Mac's "Albatross," and a recently issued video of that version previews an upcoming full-length concert film.

