Retired NBA icon and avid Donald Trump supporter Dennis Rodman made another guest appearance with Pearl Jam at the weekend, returning to Chicago to take the stage and present frontman Eddie Vedder with a ukulele during the band’s show at Wrigley Field. The city means a lot to both parties – Rodman played with the Chicago Bulls from 1995 to 1999, while Vedder is a lifelong fan of Wrigley Field residents the Chicago Cubs.

Before Pearl Jam played encore track “Sleeping By Myself,” Rodman took to the stage with the ukulele and told the crowd: “There are two groups of people who have always supported me – North Korea and Chicago.” His words were a reference to his five-year connection with the Communist state, which appears to have welcomed his attempts to assist with thawing international relations with the U.S.

You can watch the moment below:

The retired sportsman – whose political conviction is in direct opposition to Pearl Jam’s – said last year that the band’s track “Black” from debut album Ten had made a big impression on him. “That’s all I listened to the whole time,” he recalled, adding that the song had “pretty much” prevented him from suicide. “I went and got that album and I would play it every day. For some reason, that song was on, I think that saved my life.”

Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament defended a poster he’d helped create depicting a decaying remains of Trump being picked at by an eagle outside a burning White House. In response to criticizm over the artwork, Ament said: “The role of artists is to make people think and feel, and the current administration has us thinking and feeling. I was the sole conceptualist of this poster, and I welcome all interpretations and discourse. Love, from the First Amendment, Jeff Ament.”