Pearl Jam Announces Intimate Show at New York’s Apollo Theater

Pearl Jam will perform at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Sept. 10, a show that was first scheduled to happen on March 26, 2020. That concert, along with Pearl Jam's nationwide tour in support of their latest album, Gigaton, was postponed as the world began to confront the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that live music is getting back to normal and Pearl Jam has returned to the road, they are ready for their second shot at playing the Apollo.

Just like the original date two years ago, Pearl Jam's upcoming Apollo gig will be an invite-only engagement exclusively for listeners of the SiriusXM channel, Pearl Jam Radio, where fans and listeners can learn more about the contest and how to score tickets.

The capacity of the Harlem theater is around 1,500, making tickets to the show incredibly exclusive. Fortunately for the majority of fans who won't be able to be in attendance, the full concert will be broadcast live on Pearl Jam Radio.

This isn't the first time SiriusXM has sought to bring stadium-sized shows to the intimate Apollo Theater. In 2012, in celebration of SiriusXM's 10th anniversary, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performed live at the Apollo. A year later, Metallica rocked the iconic stage. "I can't believe they let us play this place," frontman James Hetfield said during the set. In 2021, SiriusXM held two special shows at the Apollo, first with Coldplay and then Alicia Keys.

All of these concerts — and several other special shows held in small venues over the years — have built a strong reputation for SiriusXM's run of concerts known as the Small Stage Series.

"As we promised in 2020, and for the first time, we are thrilled to bring one of the greatest rock bands ever to the legendary Apollo Theater for a historic, once-in-a-lifetime performance exclusively for our SiriusXM subscribers," the entertainment company's president, Scott Greenstein, said in a press release. "Pearl Jam Radio has become a primary destination for fans and they won't want to miss this."

Pearl Jam is scheduled to perform at another iconic New York City venue, Madison Square Garden, the day after their Apollo show. Some resale tickets for the Garden show have topped several thousand dollars.

In addition to announcing their rescheduled Apollo show, Pearl Jam has unveiled a music video for the Gigaton track, "Quick Escape." This comes a week after Pearl Jam released a special version of Gigaton called Gigaton Live: Tour Edition, which features the studio LP as well as a live album featuring 11 tracks. You can watch the new video below.