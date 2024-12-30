Who Are the ‘Big 4′ Classic Rock Acts of 2024?

Many of classic rock’s biggest acts stayed busy in 2024 despite constant (inaccurate) proclamations that rock is dying. These legends found plenty of ways to grab headlines with new music, sold-out tours, lineup changes, reunions and renewed feuds.

It wasn’t easy picking our Big 4 Classic Rock Acts of 2024, so first we’ll offer up a few honorable mentions.

For instance, Foreigner was certainly worthy of consideration as their farewell tour continues after a long-overdue induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Hugely popular dates nearly landed Judas Priest and Bruce Springsteen on our list, while a new album and massive summer trek could have placed Green Day in our Big 4 as well.

In the end, however, the following acts won out above the rest, as the story of 2024’s rock music landscape simply couldn’t be told without them.

Rolling Stones

At this point, the Rolling Stones don’t need to work another day. They certainly could have packed it up and called it a career following Charlie Watts' death in 2021, but instead Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood returned with their 24th studio album in late 2023. They carried that momentum into 2024 with a 20-show trek in support of Hackney Diamonds in which the Stones once again proved to be an unrivaled live act. The tour brought in $235 million according to Billboard, making this their sixth to “earn more than $200 million and tenth to gross more than $100 million.” Meanwhile, audiences raved about the shows, which featured set lists spanning their incredible career.

Black Crowes

The Black Crowes have steadily increased their activity since reuniting in 2019. There was an initial tour, an EP of new music, more shows and then finally a full-length album, Happiness Bastards. Their first new LP in 15 years marked a triumphant return. Chris Robinson proved his distinctive, soulful sound hadn’t waned in the years off, while his brother Rich Robinson delivered some of the fieriest riffs in the band’s repertoire. Happiness Bastards was hailed by critics and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album. Meanwhile, the group resumed a heavy touring schedule, playing a total of 80 shows across North America and Europe.

The Cure

Rumors regarding a new album from the Cure circulated online for many years. Anticipation surrounding a possible LP was understandably high since their last album came out in 2008. Still, many questioned whether the new material would ever arrive as fans were forced to continually wait for something to materialize. Those concerns were finally put to rest when Songs of a Lost World arrived in November. The LP proved to be worth the wait as Robert Smith tangled with heady topics like heartbreak and loss with a type of strangely uplifting vulnerability that only the Cure can provide. Easily their strongest effort in more than 30 years, Songs of a Lost World returned the Cure to rock's forefront.

Pearl Jam

It was a busy year for Pearl Jam, beginning with their 12th studio album, Dark Matter. The band teamed with super-producer Andrew Watt on the LP, and proceeded to prove they still know how to craft captivating, hard-hitting rock. With plenty of raw aggression and occasional moments of beauty, Dark Matter harkened back to Pearl Jam’s early work in the best possible ways. The album scored a trio of Grammy nominations, including Best Rock Album. Meanwhile, they supported the release with a 38-show tour, including a bevy of sold-out stadiums and headlining sets at the BottleRock and Ohana festivals – the latter of which frontman Eddie Vedder founded.