Hear Paul Stanley’s Soul Station Cover Spinners Classic

Paul Stanley's Soul Station have released a cover of the Spinners' 1972 hit "Could It Be I'm Falling in Love."

The song comes from the band's upcoming debut album, Now and Then, which will now come out on March 19. It was previously scheduled for a March 4 release.

The Spinners cover is the second single from the album, following the group's take on another soul classic, the Five Stairsteps' "O-o-h Child."

You can listen to "Could It Be I'm Falling in Love" below.

Stanley assembled the 10-piece Soul Station in 2015 as a live touring act. The group - which includes his Kiss bandmate Eric Singer on drums - covers soul classics of the '60s and '70s. They added strings and horns for Now and Then, which includes nine cover songs and five originals.

Last May, the band released a version of the Miracles' "Ooo Baby Baby," and Stanley addressed soul music's influence on him.

“Long before I ever heard the great British bands, I grew up listening to Philly soul, Motown and so much more," he said. "I was lucky to see Otis Redding and Solomon Burke, among others. That music and its storytelling gave me strength and hope, even in some tough days. The great classics of that era are magical medicine for most, and I felt myself drawn back to that era for some sorcery I think we could all use."