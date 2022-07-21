Paul Stanley Predicts ‘Enough Tears’ at Final Kiss Show

Paul Stanley predicted there would be “enough tears to go around” at the end of the final Kiss show, which is expected to take place at some point next year.

The band's disrupted End of the Road tour has been rescheduled and extended to continue long after its original closing date. In a new interview with Classic Rock, Stanley said Kiss' last-ever concert would almost certainly take place in their hometown.

“Although I can’t really put it out there yet, it would be odd to me that we wouldn’t end in New York,” he noted. “So I think it’s safe to say the end will be in New York. We lost two years, but at the same time we are determined to go from here to the end and not go quietly.”

Asked about those final moments, he replied: “What won’t I feel? It’s monumental. It’s overwhelming. It will be incredibly emotional, trying to absorb the enormity of what we’ve done, and I’m quite certain, besides the laughter, there’s going to be enough tears to go around.” Referring to the long-standing discussions about co-founders Ace Frehley and Peter Criss making guest appearances, Stanley said, “It would be great to have Ace and/or Peter participate at some point if they were interested, and if their requests or demands were realistic and not disruptive to the overall spirit of this tour.”

Gene Simmons – who previously said he’ll “cry like a young girl” as the last notes sound out – said of that future night: “I was hoping that Ace and Peter, at least for that, would be with us. It would be the saddest thing of all if they chose not to be there. But such is life. ... I hope and wish they’ll get over the victim, ‘Look what happened to me.’ No, nothing happened to you. These were all decisions you made.”

He repeated his previous comments about having “personally asked” the pair to return, telling them, “Hey, this is the last time around. We’ve still got another hundred cities or so to go. Why don’t you jump onstage with us? ... And they said no. … More than once.”