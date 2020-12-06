How Paul Simon Helped Miley Cyrus Enjoy Her Own Shows

Miley Cyrus has revealed that Paul Simon gave her a piece of advice that helped her to start enjoying her own shows.

The conversation took place at a backstage at a TV show, while Cyrus was midway through a tour. The singer was struggling with “authenticity” at that time, performing a set list that was made up mainly of older material, and didn’t include her 2013 hit “Wrecking Ball.”

“I was backstage with Paul Simon… and he was asking me about my set, and he didn’t know any of the songs in my set,” Cyrus recalled to Howard Stern on his Sirius XM (video below). “He was like, ‘You've gotta do the hits... For your whole show, it’s going be be 90 minutes, you’re going to do one song that you like. And the rest, you wanna make sure that everyone that paid money to come and see you love.’ I think I added in ‘Wrecking Ball’ like the next day.”

Cyrus also explained that she’d struggled with the content of her 2014 Bangerz tour, which led her to adding a cover of Led Zeppelin's “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You” into her nightly set list. “I started outgrowing my record, which is always the bummer of touring for a year at a time,” she recalled. “I had a song called, like, you know, ‘I’ll never get over you.’ By the time I sang it live I was so fucking over it. My brand is authenticity… I WAS doing something genuine but then I outgrew it, so it became kinda fake.”

Cyrus’ latest album, Plastic Hearts, features guest appearances from Joan Jett and Billy Idol.

Miley Cyrus - ‘Babe I’m Gonna Leave You’