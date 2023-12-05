Paul McCartney Pays Tribute to ‘Great Talent’ Denny Laine

Paul McCartney has posted a personal tribute to Moody Blues and Wings co-founder Denny Laine, who died Tuesday at the age of 79.

“I am very saddened to hear that my ex-bandmate, Denny Laine, has died,” McCartney wrote on social media. “I have many fond memories of my time with Denny: from the early days when the Beatles toured with the Moody Blues. Our two bands had a lot of respect for each other and a lot of fun together.”

McCartney then went on to note Laine’s contributions during their time together in Wings.

“Denny joined Wings at the outset," the Beatle recalled. "He was an outstanding vocalist and guitar player. His most famous performance is probably ‘Go Now’ an old Bessie Banks song which he would sing brilliantly. He and I wrote some songs together the most successful being ‘Mull of Kintyre’ which was a big hit in the Seventies.”

Though McCartney admitted that he and Laine had “drifted apart” over time, he added that the two “managed to reestablish our friendship and share memories of our times together” in recent years.

“Denny was a great talent with a fine sense of humor and was always ready to help other people,” McCartney wrote in closing. "He will be missed by all his fans and remembered with great fondness by his friends. I send my condolences and best wishes to his wife, Elizabeth and family. Peace and love Denny. It was a pleasure to know you. We are all going to miss you.”

Rockers React to the Death of Denny Laine

As news of Laine’s passing has continued to spread, many musicians have taken to social media to share their condolences.

“Very sorry to hear of the passing of Denny Laine,” wrote Axl Rose. “Wings has always (on the daily) been a big part of my life.” Gun N’ Roses memorably covered the Wings tune “Live and Let Die” on Use Your Illusion I and still regularly perform the song in concert.

Micky Dolenz of the Monkees remembered Laine as, “A friend, a wonderful person, and a great musician. You and your music will be sorely missed.”

Meanwhile, singer-songwriter Stephen Bishop recalled Laine’s “incredible talent.” “Denny’s musical style and songwriting influenced so many,” Bishop wrote. “His contributions to the Moody Blues and Paul McCartney’s band Wings will forever be iconic.”